About this product
Sugar Cones are Oleum’s award winning, premium infused joint. They are filled with dry cured flower and blended with Oleum’s finest concentrate. The fusion of flower and extract produces a powerful sensation only found in a Sugar Cone. Relax with a Sugar Cone and let time unwind.
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
