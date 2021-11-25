About this product
Rocks and Sauce delivers a unique flavor with a punch of potency. This aesthetically pleasing concentrate forms under high pressure in its native terpenes. The combination of THCa crystals and concentrated terpenes creates a sophisticated experience. The favorite extract of the Oleum team!
About this strain
Citrique effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
