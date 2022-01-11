About this product
Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract
About this strain
Galactic Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
