Cold Cured represents the bold and rich terpene profile of dried flower. Cold Cured is produced using the best dried, frozen indoor cannabis, extracted cold to preserve the cured perfection. This extract promises a divine experience with a heavy high. A cultured palate is guaranteed to appreciate this extract.
Hectane is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Hectane - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Cramps
20% of people say it helps with cramps
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
