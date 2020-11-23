About this strain
Layer Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Layer Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.
Layer Cake effects
129 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
