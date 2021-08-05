About this product
Live Resin is for the living plant flavor connoisseurs. This full-bodied extract embodies the terpene profile of the live plant. Live Resin is extracted cold from fresh-frozen cannabis, harvested at the peak of potency. This extract delivers a taste equal to its strength. A delight to the senses and a joy to the mind.
About this strain
Peppermint Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Peppermint Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Peppermint Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
