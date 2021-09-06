About this product
White Walker is Oleum’s signature extract. Its snow like appearance and smooth texture make it a concentrate effortless to love. Made with premium cured flower, White Walker is certain to create consistent mind-bending effects. This one of kind extract is exclusive to Oleum.
About this strain
Sour Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
