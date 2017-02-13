About this strain
Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.
Chiesel effects
Reported by real people like you
195 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!