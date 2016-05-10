About this strain
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
32% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
