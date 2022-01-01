O-Shot CBD Arousal Oil for women is a luxurious oil that instantly heightens sensations and arousal for more intense orgasms! Liquid coconut oil with CBD and botanicals provides erotic tingling, gentle warming and lubrication for enhanced sexual pleasure. Sensually aromatic and fully edible, this formula can be used for foreplay, oral pleasure, and self-pleasure without any psychoactive effects. Use LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off your first bottle.