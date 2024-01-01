We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
OMG Edible Co
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
OMG Edible Co products
13 products
Chocolates
1:1 Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Bar 200mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Chocolates
White Chocolate Mint Bar 100mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 107%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
1:1 Dark Chocolate Bar 200mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 87.1%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans 100mg 20-Pack
by OMG Edible Co
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Covered Blueberries 100mg 10-Pack
by OMG Edible Co
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
1:1 Milk Chocolate Bar 200mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 100%
CBD 97%
Chocolates
Medical Dark Chocolate Bar 500mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 500%
CBD 3%
Snack Foods
Chocolate Covered Raisins 100mg 20-Pack
by OMG Edible Co
THC 108%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Medical Milk Chocolate Bar 500mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 500%
CBD 8%
Chocolates
1:1 White Chocolate Bar 200mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 97.5%
CBD 106.2%
Snack Foods
Chocolate Covered Almonds 100mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 108.248%
CBD 0.136%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg
by OMG Edible Co
THC 100%
CBD 0%
