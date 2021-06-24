About this product
Need a good night sleep? Eat (2) Naturally Peaked CBD Gummy Worms for dessert and thank us later. Each jar contains 750 MG, of sun grown organically and third party lab tested CBD. 44 gummies per container at 17 MG of CBD per gummy with 2 MG of Melatonin added to each gummy.
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.
About this brand
OMID Holdings Inc.
OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.