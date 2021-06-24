About this product

Need a good night sleep? Eat (2) Naturally Peaked CBD Gummy Worms for dessert and thank us later. Each jar contains 750 MG, of sun grown organically and third party lab tested CBD. 44 gummies per container at 17 MG of CBD per gummy with 2 MG of Melatonin added to each gummy.



Suggested Use:

Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.