About this product
Details:
• THC: 16.3% | CBD: 0.16%
• Total Cannabinoids: 17.1%
• Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Ocimene
• 2g Flower Pack
• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)
• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer
About Omura:
Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.
• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick
• No fillers, chemicals, or additives
• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash
• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable
Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.
About TSO Sonoma
TSO Sonoma is a highly curated collection of products and elevated experiences featuring women-led conscious cannabis. We believe cannabis to elevate your health and invoke connection with your world. Our collection merges sustainable sun-grown flower, artful design, and inviting community. Our products invite a profound new way of not only looking at the plant, but holistic wellness itself. This release features estate-grown flowers from Fiddler’s Greens, an award-winning women & vet owned heritage farm in Sonoma County, known for their commitment to quality and sustainability.
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
