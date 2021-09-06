Red Light District or better known as RLD6 is a gorgeous resin-covered cross of Amnesia Haze and Columbian Cookies. With a dank, gassy musk and flavors of lemons and citrus, RLD6 is a perfect strain to start your day. The uplifting, energetic buzz is then followed by a blissful sensation that you won’t soon forget. The smooth flavors or RLD are balanced out by floral accents with a sweet and earthy finish.



Details:

• Sativa

• THC: 23.5%

• 2g Flower Pack

• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)

• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer



About Omura:

Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.



• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick

• No fillers, chemicals, or additives

• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash

• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable



Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.



About Cannamsterdam

It all began in the cannabis capital of the world... Amsterdam. While working amongst the world's leading cultivators we were able to perfect our own genetically unique strains. With California legally embracing cannabis and our appetite to be among the greatest, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to bring our proprietary strains to California's emerging market. We believe that California is quickly becoming the world's next greatest destination for cannabis enthusiasts.