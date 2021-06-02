Wedding Cake is an uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.



Details:

• Indica Dominant Hybrid

• THC: 20.67%

• 2g Flower Pack

• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)

• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer



About Omura:

Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.



• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick

• No fillers, chemicals, or additives

• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash

• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable



Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.



About Sweetwater Pharms:

Sweetwater Pharms is a small-batch cultivation team based in Sonoma County, CA. With decades of combined cannabis experience, we formed as a collective in 2015. We hand-trim, package, and label our own estate-grown boutique cannabis into a curated product line featuring eighths, grams, pre-rolls and now Omura.