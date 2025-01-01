On The Rocks
Heritage, Redefined
Our story
On The Rocks is a cannabis collection defined by solventless extraction methods that date back thousands of years. Dry sift and ice water capture the essence of flower by collecting its cannabinoid- and terpene-rich trichomes. These trichomes are then refined in small batches and hand-crafted to extract the purest expression of the plant.
No solvents or embellishments…it’s cannabis, On The Rocks.
The most pure, potent expression of the plant
A true-to-flower, terpene-rich experience
Crafted by hand and pressed with pleasure
Live Rosin Carts and Gummies available in IL, Live Rosin Badder and Carts available in PA
No solvents or embellishments…it’s cannabis, On The Rocks.
The most pure, potent expression of the plant
A true-to-flower, terpene-rich experience
Crafted by hand and pressed with pleasure
Live Rosin Carts and Gummies available in IL, Live Rosin Badder and Carts available in PA