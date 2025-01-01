On The Rocks is a cannabis collection defined by solventless extraction methods that date back thousands of years. Dry sift and ice water capture the essence of flower by collecting its cannabinoid- and terpene-rich trichomes. These trichomes are then refined in small batches and hand-crafted to extract the purest expression of the plant.



No solvents or embellishments…it’s cannabis, On The Rocks.



The most pure, potent expression of the plant



A true-to-flower, terpene-rich experience



Crafted by hand and pressed with pleasure



Live Rosin Carts and Gummies available in IL, Live Rosin Badder and Carts available in PA

read more