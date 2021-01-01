One Tincture
CBD One Tincture 250mg
About this product
A CBD (cannabidiol) sublingual. Research has shown CBD to be anti-inflammatory, anti-tumorigenic, analgesic and anti-anxiety.
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free.
Always start small until you know how a particular product affects you. After squeezing the dropper’s bulb, the dropper holds 16.5mg CBD, and up to 2mg THC.
