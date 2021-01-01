One Tincture
Indica One Tincture Sesame Oil 180mg
About this product
A relaxing, bedtime sublingual tincture with added terpenes (therapeutic aroma molecules). Also available in an alcohol base.
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free.
Bottle Contains 180mg THC, each full dropper contains 12mg THC.
Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. After squeezing the dropper’s bulb, the dropper holds 12mg THC. Start with 1/3rd of the dropper for a 4mg THC microdose.
