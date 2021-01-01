One Tincture
Sativa One Tincture Alcohol 180mg
About this product
High-potency medicinal cannabis tincture. Alcohol base. Also available in an sesame oil base.
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free.
Bottle Contains 180mg THC, each full dropper contains 12mg THC.
Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. After squeezing the dropper’s bulb, the dropper holds 12mg THC. Start with 1/3rd of the dropper for a 4mg THC microdose.
