About this product

High-potency medicinal cannabis tincture. Alcohol base. Also available in an sesame oil base.



Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free.



Bottle Contains 180mg THC, each full dropper contains 12mg THC.



Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. After squeezing the dropper’s bulb, the dropper holds 12mg THC. Start with 1/3rd of the dropper for a 4mg THC microdose.