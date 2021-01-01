Ooze
650 mAh 15-Second Battery
About this product
When you’re on the go, every second counts, and that’s why we’ve come up with the 650 15-Second Battery. Fast and efficient, this sleek powerhouse features a 15-second auto-shut off and three different voltage levels so you can make your vape time work for you. With its slender and discreet style, the 650 15-Second Battery is perfect for everyday use. You’ll never want to be without it!
FEATURES
Ooze 650 mAh 15-Second Battery
Adjustable Voltage Battery
Low 3.6V (Green)/Medium 3.9V(Blue)/High 4.2V(Yellow)
510 Thread
Available Colors: Black/Chrome
Matte Finish
Adjustable Voltage Battery
15sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V
Over Charge Protection Chip
Charger NOT Included
Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.
*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
FEATURES
Ooze 650 mAh 15-Second Battery
Adjustable Voltage Battery
Low 3.6V (Green)/Medium 3.9V(Blue)/High 4.2V(Yellow)
510 Thread
Available Colors: Black/Chrome
Matte Finish
Adjustable Voltage Battery
15sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V
Over Charge Protection Chip
Charger NOT Included
Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.
*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!