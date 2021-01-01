About this product

When you’re on the go, every second counts, and that’s why we’ve come up with the 650 15-Second Battery. Fast and efficient, this sleek powerhouse features a 15-second auto-shut off and three different voltage levels so you can make your vape time work for you. With its slender and discreet style, the 650 15-Second Battery is perfect for everyday use. You’ll never want to be without it!



FEATURES

Ooze 650 mAh 15-Second Battery

Adjustable Voltage Battery

Low 3.6V (Green)/Medium 3.9V(Blue)/High 4.2V(Yellow)

510 Thread

Available Colors: Black/Chrome

Matte Finish

15sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V

Over Charge Protection Chip

Charger NOT Included



Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.

*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.