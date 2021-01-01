About this product

At Ooze, we like to give you options, and the 900 Twist Battery is no exception. With 3.3V - 4.8V adjustable voltage, the power is literally in your hands, and we’ve even included a 20-second auto-shut off to keep you from getting too power-hungry. Available in black and chrome, the 900 Twist Battery is a sleek, stylish option for the smoker on the go, and its discreet, slender design will even please those who prefer to work undercover.



FEATURES

Ooze 900 mAh Twist Grade A Battery

510 Thread, Variable Voltage 3.3V - 4.8V

Available Colors: Black/Chrome

Matte Finish

2 Click Pre-Heat Mode

20sec Auto-Shut-Off 900 mAh Battery 3.7V

3.3V - 4.8V Adjustable Voltage

510 Thread

On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast

Over Charge Protection Chip

Charger NOT Included



Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.

*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.