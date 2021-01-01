About this product
Introducing the Cruze Extract Vaporizer Battery. With its sleek and stylish exterior, the Cruze is the perfect travel companion. This battery fits in your pocket better than any other vaporizer battery you can get your hands on. Magnetic threads attach to your cartridge so you'll never damage a cartridge again. Jump on this new battery and lets Cruuuze with Ooze.
FEATURES:
15 Second PreHeat Mode
Temperature Control: 3.5V , 3.8 V , 4.2V
KIT INCLUDES:
Cruze 650 mAh Battery in silver, green black, blue, or gold
Micro USB Charger
Two 510 Thread Magnets
About this brand
Ooze
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products.
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!
