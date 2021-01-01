About this product
Ooze Drought Vaporizer is compact and easy to use. The small and discreet vaporizer allows for users to select their desired temperature mode and adjust temperature from 320°F up to 410°F. The 4inch vaporizer offers two hour battery life, continuous run time of 30 minutes, automatic shut off and five minute run times, a clear digital screen, micro USB charger and much more.
FEATURES
Drought Vaporizer Pen- Silicone Mouthpiece
Cleaning Brush
Packing Tool
Micro USB Cable
Manual
Anodized Chamber
Air-Heating Technology
Less than 30sec heating up time
Adjustable temp 320°F - 410°F
Temperature Mode option C° to F°
Compact 4” tall
2hr Battery life
Automatic shut off 5minute run time
Micro USB charging
Auto Shut Off count-down
Clear Digital Screen
Battery capacity 1650 mAh
FEATURES
Drought Vaporizer Pen- Silicone Mouthpiece
Cleaning Brush
Packing Tool
Micro USB Cable
Manual
Anodized Chamber
Air-Heating Technology
Less than 30sec heating up time
Adjustable temp 320°F - 410°F
Temperature Mode option C° to F°
Compact 4” tall
2hr Battery life
Automatic shut off 5minute run time
Micro USB charging
Auto Shut Off count-down
Clear Digital Screen
Battery capacity 1650 mAh
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ooze
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products.
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!