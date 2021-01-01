About this product
Imagine everything you want in one place.....
Great! Now that you are there, welcome to the world of Ooze, where we have the newest PREMIUM VAPORIZER on the market. The FUSION is the latest and greatest from Ooze. This vaporizer is a combination of every best feature you can think of.
FEATURES
Adjustable Voltage Battery
15 Seconds Preheat Mode
Adjustable Airflow Coils
Available in black, chrome, or pink
KIT INCLUDES:
650 mAH Adjustable Voltage Battery
Settings: Low (3.6V) , Medium (3.9V) , High (4.2V)
1 Dual Quartz Coil
1 Ceramic Rod Coil
1 Donut Coil
Smart USB Charger
Silicone Container
Non-Stick Dab Tool
Great! Now that you are there, welcome to the world of Ooze, where we have the newest PREMIUM VAPORIZER on the market. The FUSION is the latest and greatest from Ooze. This vaporizer is a combination of every best feature you can think of.
FEATURES
Adjustable Voltage Battery
15 Seconds Preheat Mode
Adjustable Airflow Coils
Available in black, chrome, or pink
KIT INCLUDES:
650 mAH Adjustable Voltage Battery
Settings: Low (3.6V) , Medium (3.9V) , High (4.2V)
1 Dual Quartz Coil
1 Ceramic Rod Coil
1 Donut Coil
Smart USB Charger
Silicone Container
Non-Stick Dab Tool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ooze
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products.
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!
We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!