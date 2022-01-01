Ever wanted a device that can serve all your smoke needs? The time is now! Introducing the Ooze DUPLEX! Voted Best Vaporizer by High Times at Cannabis Cup Michigan, the Duplex is the number one vape on the market. With functionality for cartridges and product specific coils, the Duplex is the new convenient way to smoke your all your favorite products.



This vaporizer features 4 temperature settings (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) and a 15 second preheat mode option. The trigger style button brings your smoking experience to life at the palm of your hands like never before. With its magnetic connection to the device, ceramic glass oil tank, dual quartz tank, and its 1000 mAh Adjustable Battery, the Duplex is one baaaad vaporizer.



Features:



Compatible with cartridges and coils

15 second Preheat Mode

Adjustable Temperature

Voltage Options (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V)

Trigger style button

1000mAh Battery

510 Thread

*Disclaimer* - Rainbow will not always look exactly as it does in photos



Magnetic thread for cartridge

1ml Glass Oil Tank

Dual Quartz Wax Tank

Rechargeable

Micro USB Charger

Removable Metallic Button Cover