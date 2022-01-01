About this product
Ever wanted a device that can serve all your smoke needs? The time is now! Introducing the Ooze DUPLEX! Voted Best Vaporizer by High Times at Cannabis Cup Michigan, the Duplex is the number one vape on the market. With functionality for cartridges and product specific coils, the Duplex is the new convenient way to smoke your all your favorite products.
This vaporizer features 4 temperature settings (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) and a 15 second preheat mode option. The trigger style button brings your smoking experience to life at the palm of your hands like never before. With its magnetic connection to the device, ceramic glass oil tank, dual quartz tank, and its 1000 mAh Adjustable Battery, the Duplex is one baaaad vaporizer.
Features:
Compatible with cartridges and coils
15 second Preheat Mode
Adjustable Temperature
Voltage Options (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V)
Trigger style button
1000mAh Battery
510 Thread
*Disclaimer* - Rainbow will not always look exactly as it does in photos
Magnetic thread for cartridge
1ml Glass Oil Tank
Dual Quartz Wax Tank
Rechargeable
Micro USB Charger
Removable Metallic Button Cover
