Introducing our new biodegradable trays!
These trays are made out of biodegradable mix of primarily bamboo powder and will fully break down in a compost environment in 1-2 years. It functions perfectly while grinding your herb and rolling it up, as an ashtray, and the dope design also makes a great conversation piece. Save the earth, one sesh at a time.
These rolling trays come in both large and travel sizes. Grow your selection of trays with this unique art design, it's sure to catch the eye!
