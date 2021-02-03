About this product
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
