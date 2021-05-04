Honey Bee AKA Honey B is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nigerian Silver and Love Potion. Honey Bee is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Honey Bee effects include feeling hungry, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honey Bee when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and fatigue. Bred by CannaConnection, Honey Bee features flavors like honey, sage, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Honey Bee typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Bee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







