About this product
Are you ready to boost your mood with a cart that’s bright and delicious? This Indica dominant strain is just what you need with the juicy flavor of mangos! Make your Mark with OozeX. #XMarksthespot.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OozeX
Xtracts brought to you by the world's best-selling vape battery with the cannabis culture in mind. We encourage all humans to join us in the exploration of X Marks the Spot through various means of cannabis consumption