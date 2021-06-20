About this product
Marshmallow OG effects
Reported by real people like you
149 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
