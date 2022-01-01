About this product
All aboard the pineapple express! This cart is perfect for anyone looking to get totally wrecked with a heavy-hitting high that’s guaranteed to energize your mind. Make your Mark with OozeX. #XMarksthespot
Xtracts brought to you by the world's best-selling vape battery with the cannabis culture in mind. We encourage all humans to join us in the exploration of X Marks the Spot through various means of cannabis consumption