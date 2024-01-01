Live Resin Diamonds are truly the crème of the crop. These THCa crystals formed in terpene-rich sauce and separated from the sauce to make your experience as simple and mess-free as possible. #XMarksTheSpot
Xtracts brought to you by the world's best-selling vape battery with the cannabis culture in mind. We encourage all humans to join us in the exploration of X Marks the Spot through various means of cannabis consumption