OozeX Live Resin delivers a robust dabbing experience that is literally oozing with natural terpene flavors. As soon as our plants are harvested, they are flash-frozen to preserve every last cannabinoid. The end result is a rich, terpy Xtract that makes it easy to find your perfect level. #XMarksTheSpot
No product reviews
Xtracts brought to you by the world's best-selling vape battery with the cannabis culture in mind. We encourage all humans to join us in the exploration of X Marks the Spot through various means of cannabis consumption