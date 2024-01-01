Sweet Tart

by OozeX
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Sweet Tart
  • Photo of Sweet Tart
  • Photo of Sweet Tart

About this product

OozeX Live Resin delivers a robust dabbing experience that is literally oozing with natural terpene flavors. As soon as our plants are harvested, they are flash-frozen to preserve every last cannabinoid. The end result is a rich, terpy Xtract that makes it easy to find your perfect level. #XMarksTheSpot

About this strain

Sweet Tart is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani, Purple Thai, and ATF. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that instantly relax the consumer into a state of euphoria. Sweet Tart melts away stress while allowing your mind to fly high. In small doses, you can maintain a steady feeling of euphoria. In large doses, this strain will envelope you into a happy and sedated state. Sweet Tart features an earthy flavor profile with mild hints of berries and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose Sweet Tart to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, chronic pain, and appetite loss. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand OozeX
OozeX
Shop products
Xtracts brought to you by the world's best-selling vape battery with the cannabis culture in mind. We encourage all humans to join us in the exploration of X Marks the Spot through various means of cannabis consumption

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000132
  • MI, US: PR-000148
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.