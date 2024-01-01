Tropical Runtz

HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

OozeX Live Resin delivers a robust dabbing experience that is literally oozing with natural terpene flavors. As soon as our plants are harvested, they are flash-frozen to preserve every last cannabinoid. The end result is a rich, terpy Xtract that makes it easy to find your perfect level. #XMarksTheSpot

About this strain

Tropical Runtz, also known as “Tropical Runts,” is an sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of the famous Runtz and Tropic Truffle. The effects of Tropical Runtz are reported to be more energizing than calming. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, happy, and talkative. Consumers find this strain ideal for social situations. The flavor of Tropical Runtz is tropical with sweet citrus notes bursting through. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to feel anxious, so it’s important to take it slowly until you get a feel for the potency of this strain, which is believed to be 24% THC. Tropical Runtz is most commonly found in the form of flower. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

Logo for the brand OozeX
OozeX
Xtracts brought to you by the world's best-selling vape battery with the cannabis culture in mind. We encourage all humans to join us in the exploration of X Marks the Spot through various means of cannabis consumption

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000132
  • MI, US: PR-000148
