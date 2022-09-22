Turtle Pie is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Turtle Pie is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers—beginners beware. Leafly customers tell us Turtle Pie effects include tingly, aroused, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Turtle Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, anxiety, and stress. Bred by Bay Area-based Turtle Pie Co, Turtle Pie features flavors like pepper, earth and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Turtle Pie is typically around $75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Turtle Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.