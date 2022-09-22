About this product
About this strain
Turtle Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
29% | high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!