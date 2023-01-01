Form and function come together in the O.pen 2.0 Variable Voltage battery. If you’re in the market for a variable voltage vape pen, the 2.0 features our signature sleek and compact design. This variable voltage vaporizer battery is equipped with 4 voltage modes giving you more control over your vaporizer experience - from mellow & flavor forward to rich & robust.
O.pen the o.riginal cannabis pen. We started extracting cannabis oil in 2010 and haven't stopped since. With more than 100,000 hours clocked in R&D we're in relentless pursuit of bringing you the best cannabis oil extracts to satisfy any occasion.
If you're entry-level looking for a consistent, repeatable experience or a cannaseur wanting to experience the nuances of cannabis terpenes - O.pen has an award-winning product for you backed by a Friend for Life satisfaction guarantee. Go with the O.