The goal of Breakfast Buds is to bring veterans together to have breakfast, a trip to the dispensary, peer education and be able to discuss any issues, struggles and successes with other veterans. Operation 1620 understands that a solid support system is crucial to healing so this program will be designed for current and prospective members and will also allow for a spouse or significant other to join in learning about how and why cannabis helps their veteran. Please check the website at www.op1620.org/events/ for the most up to date event information.
The normal structure is:
Breakfast 09:00 - 10:30
Dispensary 11:00 - 12:30
Event 13:00 - 15:30
Normally occurs on the 3rd Saturday of each month. Currently only operating in Illinois and Oklahoma, as we begin the process of registering with each new state.
Operation 1620 is a growing 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to bring awareness, education and support to veterans using cannabis and other natural methods as an alternative to pharmaceuticals. Based in Chicago, IL, we work with local cultivators, dispensaries and other organizations to create beneficial relationships that provide increased access to as many veterans as possible in the form of discounts, merchandise and events. Our online veteran cannabis community allows veterans to build a personal peer support network that provide the knowledge and resources to grow beyond service. From cannabis basics to growing advice, Operation 1620 helps veterans take back control of their life and address trauma while healing through camaraderie and cannabis. Visit our website for more information.