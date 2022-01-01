The goal of Breakfast Buds is to bring veterans together to have breakfast, a trip to the dispensary, peer education and be able to discuss any issues, struggles and successes with other veterans. Operation 1620 understands that a solid support system is crucial to healing so this program will be designed for current and prospective members and will also allow for a spouse or significant other to join in learning about how and why cannabis helps their veteran. Please check the website at www.op1620.org/events/ for the most up to date event information.



The normal structure is:

Breakfast 09:00 - 10:30

Dispensary 11:00 - 12:30

Event 13:00 - 15:30



Normally occurs on the 3rd Saturday of each month. Currently only operating in Illinois and Oklahoma, as we begin the process of registering with each new state.