Operation 1620

The Cannabis Veterans

Learn about our upcoming events at https://www.op1620.org/events/
Gain back the camaraderie lost upon leaving the service, with like-minded veterans.
Veterans share how cannabis has given them freedom.
Professional portrayal that represents veterans in a positive light.
Glassblowing demonstration at Breakfast Buds event.
About Operation 1620

Operation 1620 is a growing national 501(c)(3) pending non-profit peer to peer organization bringing awareness, education and support to veterans using cannabis as an alternative to pharmaceuticals. Based in Chicago, IL, we work with local cultivators, dispensaries and other organizations to create beneficial relationships that provide increased access to as many veterans as possible in the form of discounts, merchandise and events. While Operation 1620 is currently veterans only, we are working to expand our website to include a supporter profile in the near future.

Events

Shirts

Available in

United States, Illinois, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania