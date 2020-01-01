OK, we’re going to let you in on a little secret, as long as you don’t spread it around – We’ve been doing this for a LONG time! Our expert growers have fine-tuned distinct growing techniques for our 20+ strains of actively growing sativas, indicas and hybrids, which also include land-race and cross-bred strains. In addition to our active grow, we maintain a seed bank of many other varieties that we present to the marketplace from time to time.All our strains are available as flower, as 1g Joints, or in Shake bags, and from time-to-time we will have a processor convert our shake and smaller buds to oil for the dab market. Currently this is being done primarily at Retailer request. Packaging is available in traditional and custom package sizes. ½ oz’s and up are available in glass jars while all other flower and shake is packaged in clear-window heat-sealed gusseted bags. Joints are packaged singularly or 2 per j-tube. Retailers, we can custom-print whatever text you like (within reason, of course!) on the labels – so get creative! Finally, all packages are bundled in groups of 10, making counting at delivery and inventory counts a breeze. Another example of how Orange State listens to its customers to provide the product they want, how they want it.