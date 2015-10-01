Orchid Essentials
Lemon Kush 1g Kit
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
The strong, uplifting properties of smooth citrus gives a nice body effect. Just the right amount of bright energizing qualities inspire relaxation, happiness, and creativity.
Lemon Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!