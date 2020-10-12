About this product
Orchid Essentials vape batteries are the gold standard of the industry, featuring variable temperature, a universal 510-thread, and rapid micro USB charging. The Orchid battery comes factory-charged and will last through one, sometimes even two full 1 gram cartridges on a single charge. The battery's indicator light shows power level setting, battery charge status when low or critical, and charging state while plugged in.
