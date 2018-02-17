Oregon Cannabis Authority
HeatWave
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
HeatWave is a is a fragrant strain! Initial smell is skunk and musk with hints of pine. You can definitely smell and taste the Chemdawg influence. Flavors of bubble hash, pine, musk, and lemon with a light citrus after tone coat the mouth, as Heatwave delivers a relaxed, inquisitive high.
Heatwave effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!