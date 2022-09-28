About this product
*Oregon Tilth Organic Certified*
By far the biggest production gains we’ve seen in our triploid conversion projects are evident in this autoflower CBG producer. With average flower yield increases of over 100% (around 150 grams in the original to almost 400 grams in the triploid), this fast finisher is an excellent choice for early season biomass production. As with all autoflower genetics, they can be tricky to grow and not recommended for novice farmers. On the plus side – no more crawling through fields looking for males or hermaphrodites.
• Soil emergence to maturity in around 90 days
• Rapid and vigorous grower capable of producing average yields of 400 grams of flower per plant
• Total THC compliant on the day of harvest
By far the biggest production gains we’ve seen in our triploid conversion projects are evident in this autoflower CBG producer. With average flower yield increases of over 100% (around 150 grams in the original to almost 400 grams in the triploid), this fast finisher is an excellent choice for early season biomass production. As with all autoflower genetics, they can be tricky to grow and not recommended for novice farmers. On the plus side – no more crawling through fields looking for males or hermaphrodites.
• Soil emergence to maturity in around 90 days
• Rapid and vigorous grower capable of producing average yields of 400 grams of flower per plant
• Total THC compliant on the day of harvest
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon CBD
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.