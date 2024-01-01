About this product
Trainwreck S1 4X x AVL
Its impossible to ignore how much more resin we see on the triploids in comparison to the diploids - and this 3x plant is a shining example. Denser flowers, even louder sour and spicy pepper notes, and seriously bulked up production. The old school 'Wreck' flavors of this jewel are hard to come by and it definitely hits hard enough to derail even a seasoned consumer. As a triploid the chances of finding seeded flower is significantly less.
Triploid
F1 Hybrid
Early Finishing Photoperiod
Feminized Seeds
Flowering Time: 8-9 Weeks
Maturity: Late September to Early October Outdoors
Yield: High
THC Content: Moderate
About this brand
Oregon CBD / GTR Seeds
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in THC, THCV, CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid THCV varieties (2023)
• First commercial triploid THC varieties (2023)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.
