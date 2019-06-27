About this product
*2nd Place 2019 Cultivation Classic*
(ACDC x ERB)
ACDC is the famous Cannatonic phenotype that helped revolutionize west coast CBD production. As a clone, she is not worth the effort for field production, as her stalks lack the best chance at successful recombination. We bred it for many generations to figure out how to consistently bulk up flowers, flower earlier, strengthen the stalk, narrow the variability in total cannabinoids, and improve terpene desirability.
• Consumer Familiar Heritage
• Field Ready Structure
• Favored for full spectrum extracts
(ACDC x ERB)
ACDC is the famous Cannatonic phenotype that helped revolutionize west coast CBD production. As a clone, she is not worth the effort for field production, as her stalks lack the best chance at successful recombination. We bred it for many generations to figure out how to consistently bulk up flowers, flower earlier, strengthen the stalk, narrow the variability in total cannabinoids, and improve terpene desirability.
• Consumer Familiar Heritage
• Field Ready Structure
• Favored for full spectrum extracts
About this strain
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Oregon CBD
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.