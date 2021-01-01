About this product

Tropical flavor paradise meets compliant trimmed flowers in this seedless triploid hybrid. By pairing our Suver Haze production mother with a type I, varin-rich variety, then inbreeding and selecting over several generations to lock-in our targeted traits of interest, we were able to create the highest, fully legal CBD content variety available to humans. Rich aromas of mango, guava, and coconut merge with the berry notes from VERB to create what may become the most relaxing plant on the planet. Extremely limited release in 2021.



40%-55% of the total cannabinoid fraction is high value CBDV

Fully compliant at day of harvest for total THC

Tantalizing and exotic tropical fruit aromas

Extremely limited release