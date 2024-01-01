About this product
Purple Urkle S1 x AVL
In his early years of cannabis cultivation Seth fell in love with Purple Urkle and subsequently a hefty portion of the student body at a nearby university. Its chunky, skunky flowers were a mainstay in many a dorm rats head stash. Fast forward almost 20 years and a few rounds of inbreeding - a new mother was born. Combined with AVL it boasts bigger production, bulked up flowers, more pungent aromas, and faster finishing times than the original. Skunk and berry still ride supreme but with sour fuel filled notes on the back end. An excellent option for numbers chasers, September harvesters, or anyone trying to bring back an oldie but a goodie.
F1 Hybrid
Early Finishing Photoperiod
Feminized Seeds
Flowering Time: 8 Weeks
Maturity: Mid to Late September Outdoors
THC Content: High
About this brand
Oregon CBD / GTR Seeds
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in THC, THCV, CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid THCV varieties (2023)
• First commercial triploid THC varieties (2023)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.
