About this product
*1st 2019 Place Oregon Growers Cup*
(SH50 x ERB)
Farmers will be rewarded with vigorous bushy, upright growth patterns in the vegetative phase that can easily fill 6' centers. By late August, fields will be full of large, oily “goldilocks” buds, perfect for the international trimmed hempflower market. The flavor is sweet funk, with some hints of fuel—very sought after by consumers! Pound for pound, this just might be the most lucrative CBD producer available.
• Highest yielder and largest plants
• Ideal for biomass, but also provides big dense “A” grade flowers
• Sweet gassy funk, reminiscent of a diesel THC strain
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
No product reviews
About this brand
Oregon CBD
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.
