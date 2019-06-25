About this product
*2nd Place 2020 Cultivation Classic*
*2nd Place 2019 Oregon Growers Cup*
(Special Sauce x ERB)
Our flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells, beautiful pink pistils, and some of the highest oil returns of any industrial hemp on the planet. The flavors are otherworldly. and it is a true gift to smell a whole field flowering! Many claim to have “it”–trust us, they don’t! This mom has never been released and is only used for breeding. Smaller flowers then others but they are coated in resin.
• Our highest average CBD content, often reaching over 20%
• Top seller in the international trimmed flower market
• Excellent for full spectrum oil extraction
• Ideal for humid climates with strong mold resistance
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
Oregon CBD
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into growers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning cannabis seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year.
In 2021 we released the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Bigger yields, louder aromas, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.
INDUSTRY FIRSTS
• First high CBD content day-neutral (“autoflowering”) hemp (2016)
• First field trials of “early” flowering varieties, i.e. photoperiod sensitive plants that commence flower formation in July (2016)
• First pure CBG line in N. America (2017)
• First pure CBG autoflowering variety (2017)
• First substantially pure CBC varieties in N. America (2018)
• First cannabinoid free varieties in N. America (2018)
• First substantially pure CBDV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBGV lines in N. America (2019)
• First substantially pure CBCV lines in N. America (2019)
• First commercial triploid CBD pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid CBG pure varieties (2020)
• First commercial triploid autoflower varieties (2020)
From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality.
